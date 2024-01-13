Four terrorists gunned down in separate IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were gunned down in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan districts, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the first intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in North Waziristan’s general area Mir Ali.

During an intense exchange of fire, Commander Tabassum alias Qadarman and his associate Sajid alias Sarkandi were gunned down by security forces.

Meanwhile, the security forces conducted another IBO in Dera Ismail Khan’s general area Kulachi, following which two more terrorists were killed.

“Weapons, ammunition & explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists”, the ISPR said, noting that they remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion & target killings of innocent civilians.

The military’s media wing added that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” it added.

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

A day earlier, ISPR reported that two terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

The security forces conducted the intelligence-based operation (IBO) on reports of terrorists’ presence. During the operation, two terrorists identified as Abdullah Khadri and Khalid alias “Janan” were gunned down.