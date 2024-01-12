Two terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan as the country battles rising terrorism, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted the intelligence-based operation (IBO) on reports of terrorists’ presence.

During the operation, two terrorists identified as Abdullah Khadri and Khalid alias “Janan” were gunned down.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including target killing of innocent civilians,” the ISPR stated.

Meanwhile, security forces are carrying out a sanitisation operation to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country”, the military’s media wing noted.

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier on Jan 10, two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Lakki Marwat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to ISPR, the intense exchange of fire took place in Lakki Marwat, where Pakistan Army troops killed two terrorists identified as Aftab aka Malang and Masood Shah.

Whereas, two soldiers Sepoy Muhammad Afzal (resident of district Bhimber, Azad Kashmir) and Sepoy Ibrar Hussain (27 years old, resident of district Mansehra) fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.