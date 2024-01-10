14.9 C
Two soldiers martyred in Lakki Marwat gun battle

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

LAKKI MARWAT: Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Lakki Marwat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported, quoting ISPR.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the intense exchange of fire took place in Lakki Marwat, where Pakistan Army troops killed two terrorists identified as Aftab aka Malang and Masood Shah.

Whereas, two soldiers Sepoy Muhammad Afzal (resident of district Bhimber, Azad Kashmir) and Sepoy Ibrar Hussain (27 years old, resident of district Mansehra) fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in various terrorist activities in the area, it said.

Four martyred in terrorist attack on police checkpost in Kohat

The statement said that sanitisation of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralise any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, ISPR said.

Earlier today, at least four people including three policemen embraced martyrdom after terrorists attacked a security checkpost in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to details, terrorists attacked the police post near Lachi Toll Plaza with latest weapons, in four people including three policemen and a civilian embraced martyrdom.

The martyred cops were identified as Amjad, Junaid and Waqar. The attack triggered a gunfight that lasted for a while after which the terrorists were forced to flee.

