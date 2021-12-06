Four women killed for ‘honor’ in Rahim Yar Khan

Rahim Yar Khan: At least four women were killed in the name of honor in Rahim Yar Khan on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the horrifying incident took place in Thana Kot Samba where a man killed his wife and three daughters under charges of honor killing.

After the incident, the police and rescue teams reached the site and shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police have arrested two suspects named Sajjad and Salman from the crime scene while the instrument used in the murder of four women was also taken under custody.

The further investigation was underway, said police.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report of the incident from IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan

