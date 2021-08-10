Lahore brother shoots dead mother of 3 to save ‘honor’

LAHORE: Laying bare the state of women’s safety and humane treatment, a man in the Punjab capital’ Sanda town has Tuesday shot down his sister, a mother of three, in the name of honor, police told ARY News reported.

According to the police, the suspect Faqeer Hussain, brother of the deceased mother of three minors, shot down his sister point-blank and fled the scene.

Police have yet to detain Hussain, however, they have booked the case and and the body of the deceased has been shifted to the local hospital in Lahore city.

Separately yesterday, in yet another suspected abduction of a minor, Karachi police took immediate action on the complaint and arrested the alleged abductor of an eight-year-old girl.

The alleged abduction incident was reported in Korangi’s Chakra Goth neighbourhood where an eight-year-old girl had been abducted.

The locals made a timely call to the family which led them to immediately call the police besides recovering the girl within 30 minutes from Badam Park.

On the other hand, the Islamabad court dealing one such case of crimes against women has extended the judicial remand of accused Zahir Jaffer’s parents until August 23 in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee were presented before the district and sessions court on the completion of their remand.

The co-accused were made to wait in a Bakshi Khana (a temporary lockup). A judicial magistrate marked their attendance, after which police took them back to Adiala Jail.