Karachi police take timely action, arrest ‘kidnapper’ of minor girl in Korangi

KARACHI: In yet another suspected abduction of a minor, Karachi police took immediate action on the complaint and arrested the alleged abductor of an eight-year-old girl, ARY News reported on Monday.

The alleged abduction incident was reported in Korangi’s Chakra Goth neighbourhood where an eight-year-old girl had been abducted.

The locals made a timely call to the family which led them to immediately call the police besides recovering the girl within 30 minutes from Badam Park.

SSP Korangi Shahjahan Khan told the media that the girl was sent to the hospital for medical examination. He added that the missing girl was recovered by her family from Badam Bagh within 30 minutes.

READ: MISSING 9-YEAR-OLD KORANGI GIRL RETURNS HOME

Shahjahan Khan said that the local residents informed the family after watching the suspect while fleeing with the minor girl.

It may be recalled that a six-year-old girl who had gone missing from the Korangi district was found dead in the last month after sexual abuse was inflicted on her.

Acting on the complaint of the parents, the police had launched an operation and found the body of the girl. The minor was allegedly raped and later strangulated to death.