Missing 9-year-old Korangi girl returns home, mother confirms

KARACHI: In what serves as some level of consolation to the metropolitan city marred by recurring sexual abuse cases, the nine-year-old girl that went missing yesterday from the Korangi area has returned home on Thursday, ARY News reproted citing confirmation from her mother.

The minor girl Samra was recovered from the Bangali Para area near Ibrahim Hyderi, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Anti-Violent Crime Cell.

After her successful recovery, the child has been handed over to the parents.

Samra was the second girl to go missing from Korangi in two days, as in the preceding case, the missing victim turned up dead after experiencing sexual abuse.

Girl goes missing from Karachi found dead, sexually abused

It may be recalled that just a day ago, a six-year-old girl, having gone missing from the same district was found dead after sexual abuse was inflicted on her, said police.

As per police, they received the complaint about the missing of a six-year-old girl from Korangi No 5, last night. The parents said the girl went out of the home while playing and did not return.

Acting on the complaint of the parents, the police launched an operation and found the body of the girl. The minor was allegedly raped and later strangulated to death.