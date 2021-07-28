Girl goes missing from Karachi found dead, raped

KARACHI: A six-year-old girl, who went missing from Karachi’s Korangi, found dead after the rape, said police on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

As per police, they received the complaint about the missing of a six-year-old girl from Korangi No 5, last night. The parents said the girl went out of the home while playing and did not return.

Acting on the complaint of the parents, the police launched an operation and found the body of the girl. The minor was allegedly raped and later strangulated to death.

Lady MLO Dr Samia said samples for DNA and other tests have been collected. The detailed report will confirm how many suspects raped the girl, she added.

The body of the girl named Maham was moved to the hospital for postmortem. The autopsy report confirmed that the girl was killed after being raped.

In a separate incident, a seven-year-old boy was subjected to sexual abuse in Lahore’s Shahdra. The suspect had been arrested and a first information report of the incident registered, police had said.