Noor Mukadam murder: Court extends remand of Zahir Jaffer’s parents

ISLAMABAD: A court on Monday extended the judicial remand of accused Zahir Jaffer’s parents until August 23 in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee were presented before the district and sessions court on the completion of their remand.

The co-accused were made to wait in a Bakshi Khana (a temporary lockup). A judicial magistrate marked their attendance, after which police took them back to Adiala Jail.

On August 5, the court had rejected bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer’s parents in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Additional District And Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail Anjum announced the verdict on the pleas by prime accused Jaffer’s parents.

Zahir’s parents have been arrested for their alleged complicity in the gruesome murder of ex-diplomat’s daughter.