Life is not the same without you: Noor Mukadam’s sister pens heartfelt note

Sara Mukadam, sister of Noor Mukadam who was brutally slain on July 20 by Zahir Jaffer, has penned a heartfelt note addressed to her ‘Noorah’.

Sara shared a special picture of herself with sister Noor Mukadam, detailing how much she misses her and how life has changed since her horrific murder last month that’s left the country reeling in shock.

“I miss you so much! I don’t know how to live a life without you. I miss you every breathing moment,” she said, sharing how the two had made many plans for Noor Mukadam’s birthday this year. “World is not the same without your Noor (light),” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Mukadam (@sara_mukadam)

“We can never celebrate another birthday, another Eid, or lead normal lives,” lamented Sara, adding a prayer for her sister. “May Allah bless you with the highest ranks in Jannat ul Firdaus and may we all get reunited again as a family in Jannah. Ameen.”

The bereaved sister then made a promise: “Noor you will get justice. In Shaa Allah. The world is behind you.”

Among those who offered their condolence and prayers in the comment section include actor Syra Yousuf and influencers Natasha Khalid and Waliya Najib.

“My heart goes out to you. May Allah give you and your family the strength to cope with this unimaginable loss. You’re in my prayers. Sending love, strength and duas your way,” said Syra.

Natasha’s comment read, “Praying for Noor Mukadam & you all everyday. Justice for Noor on this Earth & in the heavens.”