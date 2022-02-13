Four-year-old girl dies of wrong injection in Hyberabad hospital

HYDERABAD: A four-year-old girl died of the wrong injection administered at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday, ARY News reported.

A minor girl lost her life after allegedly being administered a wrong injection to the staffers at a private hospital in Hyderabad’s Latifabad area.

The family told the media that they brought the girl for the treatment of cough and nausea. They blamed the doctor and hospital staff for showing negligence that claimed the life of the girl.

They alleged that the doctor and hospital staff fled from the medical facility following their protest.

READ: THREE-YEAR-OLD GIRL DIES OF WRONG INJECTION IN KOT RADHA KISHAN

Earlier in December last year, a 14-year-old boy had lost his life after being administered an alleged wrong injection by a quack in Qazi Ahmed, a Taluka of Sindh’s Nawabshah district.

The father of the deceased teenager had said that his son was rushed to a private clinic in Qazi Ahmed after his health worsened.

My child lost his life after being administered the wrong injection by the doctor, the father of the deceased alleged. The body of the boy had been moved to Qazi Ahmed Civil Hospital for an autopsy.

The police had raided the clinic of the doctor, but he fled the area.

Comments