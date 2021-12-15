Teenager dies of wrong injection in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: A 14-year-old boy lost his life after being administered an alleged wrong injection by a quack in Qazi Ahmed, a Taluka of Sindh’s Nawabshah district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The father of the deceased teenager told the journalists that his son was rushed to a private clinic in Qazi Ahmed after his health worsened.

My child lost his life after being administered the wrong injection by the doctor, the father of the deceased alleged. The body of the boy has been moved to Qazi Ahmed Civil Hospital for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the police raided the clinic of the doctor, but he fled the area. The hunt to catch the quack was underway, the police added.

Read more: Girl dies of alleged ‘negligence of doctors’ in Karachi

Earlier, a three-year-old minor girl had lost her life after the administration of alleged wrong injection in Kot Radha Kishan, Punjab.

The doctor at the hospital, administered her injection after which the condition of the minor got worsened and later died, the father of the deceased minor alleged.

Later, the heirs staged a sit-in at the Bazar Naharwala Pul against the hospital administration and demanded justice.

