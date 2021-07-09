Clear signs of fourth COVID wave starting in Pakistan: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Friday said that they have clear signs of fourth COVID-19 wave hitting the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Asad Umar said that two weeks back, he had shared their artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of the fourth wave.

2 weeks back I had tweeted that our artifical intelligence models are showing possible emergence of 4th wave. Now there are clear early signs of 4th wave starting. Poor sop compliance, coupled with spread of variants of concern, indian variant in particular, are the main cause. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 9, 2021



NCOC head further said that field reports are showing a complete disregard of the condition of vaccination for those attending indoor weddings and going to indoor restaurants and gyms.

Field reports are showing complete disregard of the condition of vaccination for those attending indoor weddings and going to indoor restaurants & gyms. If the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility & ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 9, 2021



On July 08, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Thursday wherein he spoke of the global pandemic situation in the country, noting the government is duly overseeing the anticipated fourth Covid wave.

The premier said India’s delta variant is of grave concern for the government given the troubles it has wreaked in Bangladesh as well. He advised adherence to mask-wearing as Eid ul-Azha approaches.