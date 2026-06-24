France reports Ebola case in doctor returning from Congo

PARIS: A doctor who ‌recently returned to France from a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has tested positive for Ebola, marking the country’s first confirmed case linked to the current outbreak, ​the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The patient has been placed in ​isolation and health authorities are tracing contacts, the ministry said ⁠in a statement, adding that the risk to the wider European population was ​low.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday there was no ​need for panic.

Tedros told a press conference that in the past 50 years less than 30 Ebola cases had been detected outside Africa.

“(That) means the risk (to the rest of ​the world) is low, whether it’s France or other countries in Europe, they ​shouldn’t overreact, that’s what I would like to advise,” he told reporters.

Congo’s Ebola outbreak is ‌linked ⁠to the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus. It has infected more than 1,000 people and killed 267 — generating the largest number of confirmed cases within the first month of any episode of the disease, the World Health Organisation ​said this week.

Experts say ​the disease was ⁠probably circulating for months before it was officially declared on May 15.

Early confirmed cases were identified in urban ​areas, and infections have since been reported in at least ​three densely ⁠populated displacement camps.

The two largest previous Ebola outbreaks occurred in West Africa — in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia between 2014 and 2016 — and in Congo in ⁠2018.

A U.S. ​citizen treated for Ebola in Germany was discharged ​earlier this month after no virus had been detected in the patient since May 30.