Selena Gomez's kidney donor opens up on her wedding

Francia Raisa, famous for donating her kidney to Selena Gomez, has at last spoken up following the pop star’s wedding to Benny Blanco.

The How I Met Your Father star Francia Raisa, as per RadarOnline.com, was recently asked about her speculations about her clash with Gomez, rumoured to be fueled after claims came to light that she was not glad seeing the Rare pop star smoking.

The kidney donor, Francia Raisa, to 33-year-old Gomez in 2017 after the Spring Breakers star’s lupus diagnosis, expressed her well wishes on an interview recorder at a bookstore event.

“I know she’s getting married, and I’m very happy for her.” Expressing her emotions in Spanish, she stated.

“And look… she has a life, and she is already a billionaire, and I am grateful that I could do that for her,” as per the translated subtitles.

However, Francia Raisa clarified that when the question was asked about organ donation, she urged that the act be performed for saving life, not creating an obligation or relationship.

“Look, from the beginning, the doctors told me it’s a donation,” she remarked in detail.

Continuing, “If you are going to donate a dollar to St. Jude or somewhere else, you’re not going to call to say, ‘Hey, what are you doing with my dollar?’ It’s a donation, and it’s something nice that I was able to do. I am grateful that I am alive, and I can say that I have saved a life.”

When asked about claims that she was “angry” at Gomez for how the singer handled her body after surgery, the actress did not mince words.

“Well, right now what you are asking me is nonsense that has been in the media, and there are too many rumours,” Raisa calmly responded.

“I’ve never said anything,” she admitted.