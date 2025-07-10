‘EastEnders’ actor Frank Barrie dies at 88

Prominent British theatre actor Frank Barrie, who also starred in ‘EastEnders,’ died on Thursday at the age of 88.

His agent, Scott Marshall Partners, confirmed that the veteran actor died at his home surrounded by his family.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client, Frank Barrie, at the age of 88. He died peacefully at home, with his wife Mary and daughter Julia,” the agency said in a statement.

Born in Yorkshire, Frank Barrie popularly played Edward Bishop in the BBC show ‘EastEnders.’

Barrie’s character was the leader of the local church choir and the love interest of actor June Brown’s Dot Cotton.

While he appeared in several on-screen roles throughout his decades-long career, it was his theatre work that gained him widespread acclaim.

The British actor was part of Sir Laurence Olivier’s National Theatre Company at the Old Vic and received acclaim for his many stage performances, including roles in ‘The Woman in Black’ and ‘Lunch With Marlene,’ as well as numerous Shakespearean productions.

On TV, Frank Barrie starred in shows such as ‘EastEnders,’ ‘Emergency Ward 10,’ ‘No Hiding Place,’ ‘Softly,’ ‘On Giant’s Shoulders’ and ‘Queen Of Swords,’ among others.

Apart from his acting career, the 88-year-old also directed ‘Shylock,’ ‘JM Barrie’ and ‘The Life And Loves Of Edith Wharton.’

Frank Barrie was also a writer and penned ‘Wellington,’ ‘The Family At Ham,’ ‘The Devil You Know’ and ‘The Other Woman’ for BBC.