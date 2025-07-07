‘Fantastic Four’ actor Julian McMahon dies of cancer at 56

Australian actor Julian McMahon, best known for his work in medical drama ‘Nip/Tuck’ and ‘Fantastic Four’ duology, has passed away after a private battle with cancer.

As reported by foreign media, Golden Globe-nominee Julian McMahon, who essayed Marvel supervillain Doctor Doom in ‘Fantastic Four’ films, and was best remembered for his performances in ‘Nip/Tuck’ and ‘Charmed’, died in Clearwater, Florida, on Wednesday, at the age of 56, his wife, Kelly Paniagua, confirmed.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” she said in a statement to a foreign publication. “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

“We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories,” she added.

Notably, Paniagua is the third wife of McMahon, who was previously married to actors Dannii Minogue and Brooke Burns and is a father to one child.

Meanwhile, McMahon was the only son of former Prime Minister of Australia, Sir William McMahon and his wife Sonia.

