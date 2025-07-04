‘Star Wars’ actor Kenneth Colley dies at 87

Veteran actor Kenneth Colley, who starred in more than 150 titles, including original ‘Star Wars’ series and ‘Life of Brian’, throughout his career spanning over six decades, has died.

As reported by foreign media, British actor Kenneth Colley, who played Admiral Piett of ‘Star Wars’, and appeared as Jesus in ‘Monty Python’s Life of Brian’, passed away on Monday, June 30, at his home in Ashford, Kent, confirmed his agent Julian Owen, in a statement to state broadcaster.

According to the details, Colley, 87, had developed pneumonia, after contracting Covid.

“Ken Colley was one of our finest character actors with a career spanning 60 years,” his agent said in a statement. “Ken continually worked on stage, film, and television playing a vast array of characters, from Jesus in Monty Python’s Life of Brian to evil and eccentric characters in Ken Russell films, and the Duke of Vienna in Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure for the BBC.” “Ken’s favourite part was playing Estragon in the stage production of Beckett’s classic Waiting for Godot at the Cockpit Theatre in London in 2014,” the statement added.

Report suggests that the veteran had been admitted to hospital with an injured arm after a fall, when he contracted Covid and it developed into pneumonia.

Colley breathed his last with his friends at his bedside.

