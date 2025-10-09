Frankenstein screening sees tight security at Venice Film Festival

The film Frankenstein, based on the classic novel by Mary Shelley, was praised following public release on August 30, 2025, at the Venice International Film Festival.

Guillermo del Toro, the Oscar-winning director, is apparently looking to be appreciated for putting in great efforts and visuals.

However, some fascinating facts have been revealed regarding the horror sci-fi after screening, including a luxurious feature that has more security than many stars on the set.

The Vice President of Tiffany and Co., Christopher Young, has disclosed to The Hollywood Reporter that the 2025 motion screen surfaced the Wade Necklace created by the brand in 1900.

Moreover, Jeptha Homer Wade II commissioned the necklace with around “40 carats of old mine-cut diamonds” for his wife, Ellen Garretson Wade, a philanthropist and Cleveland social matron.

Christopher disclosed that the Wade necklace “suits her perfectly” without any adjustments after Mia Goth was provided to star as Elizabeth in the new movie.

He said that the actress sat “up differently,” and the diamonds “sparkled differently” as Guillermo employed “candlelight” instead of fake materials for the scenario.

The much-awaited movie, with roles played by Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, is likely to be in cinemas on October 17 for a short period before being on Netflix on November 7.

Earlier this month, Jacob Elordi, in the upcoming film Frankenstein, transformed himself with the help of prosthetics.

Australian actor Jacob Elordi is playing the character in Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Frankenstein. Guillermo del Toro revealed Jacob Elordi ’s prolonged practices to get into the character.

According to Guillermo del Toro, in an interview with E! News’ Francesca Amiker on October 6 at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, “He took around 10 hours every day”.

Guillermo del Toro further stated that he used about 42 pieces of makeup, prosthetics, and he would continue with his work.