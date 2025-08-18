web analytics
'Frankenstein' set for theatrical release before Netflix debut

Netflix announced on Monday that filmmaker Guillermo del Toro‘s ‘Frankenstein’ will be released in theatres before its streaming debut.

The film has been scheduled to stream on the platform on November 7, however, Netflix will release it in limited theatres starting October 17.

The cast of ‘Frankenstein’ includes Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz.

While the film was initially set for a release on Netflix, the trailer had fans urging Guillermo del Toro to show it in theatres.

The streamer seems to have realised the anticipation for the film, and has finally set it for a limited theatrical release.

The official description for ‘Frankenstein’ reads: “Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.”

It is worth noting here that Guillermo del Toro is best known for his iconic monster films.

His 2006’s ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ scored three Oscar wins, while ‘The Shape of Water’ won four Academy Awards, including best picture and best director.

Following his take, filmmaker Radu Jude announced earlier this month that he was also writing a film based on the iconic monster.

The ‘Dracula’ director confirmed that he was writing the new film, with actor Sebastian Stan playing “both roles”.

“I’m writing a film now. It’s a Frankenstein film in Romania. Frankenstein in Romania, it’s going to be called,” he said during an interview earlier this month.

