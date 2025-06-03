‘Frankenstein’ trailer has fans urging for theatrical release

Fans began asking for a theatrical release for ‘Frankenstein’ as soon as Netflix dropped the first trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s directorial.

Hollywood actor Oscar Isaac plays Victor Frankenstein in the Netflix film, while Jacob Elordi stars as the iconic monster.

There were concerns that the film might not get a lot of attention due to several adaptations of Mary Shelley’s classic novel.

However, the ‘Frankenstein’ trailer disproved the speculations as fans lauded the stunning and hugely cinematic filmography.

Following the release of the trailer, fans urged the director to release it in theatres for a wider audience.

Reacting to the trailer on YouTube, one fan wrote: “Guillermo Del Toro is too good for Netflix. This needs a theatre release!”

Another stated, “I think we can all agree that this should be released in theatres. Guillermo’s efforts deserve it.”

A third user went as far as to say that the notable filmmaker was ‘not for Netflix.’

“Guillermo del Toro is for theatres, not for Netflix. All that man makes is art,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan pinned: “Thank you Netflix for continuing to give Del Toro a platform. He deserves far greater.”

It is worth noting here that Guillermo del Toro is best known for his iconic monster films.

His 2006’s ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ scored three Oscar wins, while ‘The Shape of Water’ won four Academy Awards, including best picture and best director.