Netflix drops dark, stunning trailer for ‘Frankenstein’ starring Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac

Netflix has released the long-awaited Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein trailer, giving fans their first clear look at Jacob Elordi as the iconic monster, joined by Oscar Isaac as Victor Von Frankenstein and Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza.

The new trailer highlights not only Jacob Elordi’s haunting transformation but also Oscar Isaac’s tormented scientist and Mia Goth’s tragic bride-to-be, setting the stage for one of the year’s most anticipated films.

Jacob Elordi’s monster, hidden in earlier teasers, now takes center stage with a chilling voiceover and an almost unrecognizable appearance. Oscar Isaac, meanwhile, brings an intense presence to Victor Von Frankenstein, torn between ambition and guilt.

Mia Goth appears in several key scenes, portraying Elizabeth with a mix of fragility and strength. Together, the trio anchors a story that blends gothic horror with themes of love, loss, and human longing.

Frankenstein has already earned strong reactions on the fall festival circuit, with screenings in Venice, Telluride, and Toronto. At the Toronto International Film Festival, it placed as the runner-up for the People’s Choice Award, often seen as a predictor for the Oscars.

Guillermo del Toro has long pursued this adaptation, and his vision turns Frankenstein into more than just a tale of science gone wrong; it becomes, in his words, “about forgiveness, understanding, and the importance of listening to each other.”

Oscar Isaac’s performance as the obsessive creator is expected to draw critical praise, while Jacob Elordi’s striking take on the monster could surprise audiences who know him from very different roles. Mia Goth, already known for her unique presence in genre films, looks set to deliver another unforgettable portrayal.

The film’s lavish design is also on display in the Frankenstein trailer, from frozen seas and eerie laboratories to glittering ballroom scenes. These visuals bring a new depth to Mary Shelley’s classic.

With Jacob Elordi’s monster finally unveiled, Oscar Isaac’s tortured scientist in full focus, and Mia Goth’s Elizabeth woven into the tragedy, this version of Frankenstein promises both spectacle and soul.

Netflix will give Frankenstein a limited theatrical release on October 17 for awards consideration, followed by a streaming premiere on November 7.

