Warner Bros. unveils first trailer for The Bride! starring Bale and Buckley

Audiences are set for a gothic spectacle next spring as Warner Bros. unveils The Bride! trailer, a bold new take on the Frankenstein legend. The trailer shows Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s monster searching for companionship, with Jessie Buckley stepping into the role of his reanimated bride.

The Bride! has quickly become one of the most talked-about titles on Warner Bros.’ calendar. Christian Bale brings a brooding presence to Frankenstein, while Jessie Buckley captures the turmoil and passion of the bride brought back to life.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, making a striking move behind the camera after the acclaim for The Lost Daughter, has crafted a daring vision that mixes horror, romance, and cultural upheaval.

The trailer hints that The Bride! goes far beyond a simple love story. As Frankenstein and his bride awaken to the world around them, their bond ignites what is described as a wild cultural movement.

Jessie Buckley’s performance is expected to be a driving force, just as Christian Bale’s interpretation of the monster anchors the narrative.

Adding to the film’s star power, Penélope Cruz plays a pivotal role in shaping the story’s emotional depth, appearing at critical points in the monster’s journey. With Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penélope Cruz all central to the production, The Bride! blends a celebrated ensemble with daring storytelling.

Originally scheduled for release this autumn, The Bride! was moved to March 2026, placing it in a competitive slot alongside horror heavyweight Scream 7 and Pixar’s Hoppers.

Yet Warner Bros. is betting on the unique mix of talent and vision to carry the film. With six months to go, the studio has positioned The Bride! as one of its boldest projects, powered by Christian Bale’s intensity, Jessie Buckley’s vitality, Jake Gyllenhaal’s presence, and Penélope Cruz’s gravitas.

