The Witcher Season 4 teaser trailer unveils Liam Hemsworth’s jaw-dropping Geralt look

Netflix has revealed the release date for The Witcher Season 4, set to premiere on 30 October 2025. Alongside this exciting news, a full teaser trailer gives fans their best look yet at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, showing him in action hunting monsters and fully stepping into the role made famous by Henry Cavill.

The teaser gives a glimpse of one of the series’ iconic creatures, the Wraith, and demonstrates Liam Hemsworth using the magical Yrden sign to trap and defeat it. This scene highlights how Geralt’s monster-hunting skills remain central to the show, while also giving him a chance to shine as the new White Wolf.

In addition to the teaser, several first-look images from The Witcher Season 4 have been released. Fans can see the main cast, including Ciri, Yennefer, Regis, Zoltan, and the new Vesemir played by Peter Mullan.

Liam Hemsworth appears in flashback sequences showing his Geralt in action, even revisiting battles from previous seasons, including the fight against the Kikimora.

The season also features Laurence Fishburne as Regis, Danny Woodburn as Zoltan, and the returning characters Jaskier, Francesca, Valdo Marx, and Ida Emean.

The official poster for The Witcher Season 4 highlights the three main leads: Geralt (Liam Hemsworth), Ciri, and Yennefer, signalling the start of the marketing rollout for the season.

With the release just under two months away, excitement for The Witcher Season 4 is building fast. Fans can look forward to more monster hunts, magical signs, and the continuing adventures of Geralt, now brought to life by Liam Hemsworth.

A fifth and final season is already in production, ensuring that the saga of The Witcher will continue beyond this next chapter.

The Witcher Season 4 streams on Netflix from 30 October 2025, giving fans plenty to look forward to as Liam Hemsworth embraces the mantle of Geralt in this thrilling new season.

