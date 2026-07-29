Frasers builds stake in Burberry to become third largest shareholder

British retailer Frasers has disclosed a 4.16% exposure in Burberry Group, a regulatory filing from ​the UK-based luxury brand showed on Tuesday.

The ‌FTSE 250 retailer has steadily expanded its financial interest in Burberry in recent days, increasing its stake from 3.05% ​as of July 24 by building a ​larger position in sold put options linked to ⁠its shares.

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