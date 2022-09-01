‘Fraud’ actor Naeema Butt’s new reel goes viral

The latest reel video of showbiz starlet Naeema Butt is viral on social media sites.

The ‘Fraud’ actor posted a new reel on her account on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, which sees the celebrity, in the close-up shot, react to the deep words that played in the background.

“You miss him huh? But what exactly do you miss,” a voice can be heard. “The attention he couldn’t give you, the gifts he never bought you. The times he made you cry.”

“When you miss the version of someone that you created in your mind but it doesn’t really exist because that person was never there for you at the first place!” Butt wrote in the caption of the now-viral Instagram reel.

“Let them go… Move on and wish them best of luck.”

The social users reacted to the video with a number of hearts and applauding comments for the celebrity.

Earlier, the rising actor shared a bunch of pictures with her co-stars and producer from the sets of ‘Fraud’, on her social media handles.

About the serial, ‘Fraud’ is a story of deceit, dishonesty, and cheating. The main plot is about Maya (Saba Qamar), the daughter of a proud teacher who was deceived by a con man in the name of marriage.

Butt plays the character of Tooba – the step-sister of Shaan (Mikaal Zulfiqar) – in the play. She is the latest love interest of conman Shujaat alias Tabraiz (Ahsan Khan).

Apart from the lead actors, the ensemble supporting cast includes Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabya Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, Adnan Samad Khan and Nazli Nasr among others.

‘Fraud’ – written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, and directed by Saqib Khan – airs prime time every Saturday on ARY Digital.

