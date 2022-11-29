‘You broke my heart…’: Naeema Butt’s post goes viral

The latest Instagram post of showbiz starlet Naeema Butt is going viral on social media sites.

In the late hours of Tuesday, Butt reposted a scene from a recent episode 29 of her drama serial ‘Fraud’ on the gram. Sharing the confrontation scene of her character Tooba with her on-screen husband, Shujaat aka Shajji [khan], the actor wrote, “Why Shajji 🙁 💔 you broke my heart.”

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The sequence was from last week’s episode of the play where Butt’s character is seen confronting the conman and her husband, Shajji, after being opened to the truth by Maya, ex-partner of Shajji and now wife to Shaan, brother of Tooba.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaeemaButt(naima) (@naeemabutt)

Her intense performance in the scene was loved by audiences and several social users turned to the comments section of the post to praise the actor for her theatrics.

About the serial, ‘Fraud’ is a story of deceit, dishonesty, and cheating. The main plot is about Maya (Saba Qamar), the daughter of a proud teacher who was deceived by a con man in the name of marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaeemaButt(naima) (@naeemabutt)

Butt plays the character of Tooba – the step-sister of Shaan (Mikaal Zulfiqar) – in the show, while Khan essays Shujaat alias Tabraiz, the conman and husband of Tooba.

Also read: Naeema Butt grooves to ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’

Apart from the lead actors, the ensemble supporting cast includes Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabya Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, Adnan Samad Khan and Nazli Nasr among others.

‘Fraud’ – written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, and directed by Saqib Khan – airs prime time every Saturday on ARY Digital.

Comments