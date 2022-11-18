Naeema Butt grooves to retro number – Watch

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt gives her own spin to the retro dance track going viral on social media.

The ‘Fraud’ actor turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application and posted a new dance reel on the feed. The celebrity is seen grooving on the late singer Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic track ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aja’ from the movie ‘Nagin’ (1954).

The track is a hot favourite among TikTokers and digital creators these days after the video of a girl grooving to the beats of the track at a mehendi function went viral on social media.

Watch the video.

The reel was watched by thousands of users of the social site and received several hearts and applauding comments for the celebrity.

Have a look at what social users said.

Girl you got the moves 💃🏽

Nice moves 😍

Perfect❤️🔥

Your dance movess 😍🔥🔥

Killin it.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Naeema Butt is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Fraud’ alongside A-list actors Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ahsan Khan. She plays the character of Tooba – the step-sister of Shaan (Zulfiqar) and wife of conman Shujaat alias Tabraiz (Khan).

Apart from the lead actors, the ensemble supporting cast of the play includes Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabya Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, Adnan Samad Khan and Nazli Nasr among others.

‘Fraud’ – written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, and directed by Saqib Khan – airs prime time every Saturday on ARY Digital.

