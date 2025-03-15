Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are back in the Freakier Friday trailer!

More than two decades after the success of Freaky Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are back in a brand-new trailer for the upcoming sequel Freakier Friday.

The Freakier Friday trailer, which dropped recently, shows the two stars reprising their iconic roles from the 2003 film, based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel.

In Freaky Friday, Lindsay Lohan played Anna Coleman, a teenager who magically swapped bodies with her mother, Tess Coleman, portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis.

In the movie Freakier Friday, the duo visits a psychic, portrayed by Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer, who reveals that their “lifelines” have “intersected before.”

Both women act surprised by this, but soon find themselves swapping bodies once again, this time with Anna’s biological daughter and her stepdaughter.

While the story in Freakier Friday brings a new twist, the sequel also includes several nods to the original.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan spoke with the New York Times in 2023, reflecting on the 20th anniversary of Freaky Friday, and revealed they were both eager to be part of the new film.

“As I toured the world with Halloween Ends, people constantly asked if there would be another Freaky Friday,” Jamie Lee Curtis shared.

“There was something that really resonated with audiences. When I returned, I reached out to my Disney contacts and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

Lindsay Lohan agreed, saying, “Jamie and I are both open to it, so we’re leaving it in the hands of those who make the decisions. We’d only create something people would absolutely adore.”

The cast of sequel also includes Mark Harmon, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The film is set to hit cinemas on 8th August.

