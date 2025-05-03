Apni Zameen Apna Ghar: Eligibility criteria, application process for free plots in Punjab

LAHORE: In a significant development for low-income families, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched the E-Portal for the Apni Zameen Apna Ghar program on Saturday, offering free 3-marla residential plots to deserving citizens across the province.

Under the CM Punjab Apni Zameen Apna Ghar Program, 2,000 plots will be distributed to low-income individuals. In the first phase, free plots will be provided in 19 districts under 23 schemes.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must meet certain eligibility criteria to qualify for the free plots scheme. This includes being a resident of the area, meeting specific income requirements, and not owning any other plot or land.

Permanent Residency: The applicant must be a permanent resident of Punjab, verified by a valid CNIC.

District-Specific Applications: Applications are only accepted for schemes within the applicant’s respective district.

Property Ownership: The applicant, their spouse, or dependent children must not own any plot or house anywhere in Pakistan.

Criminal Record: The applicant must have a clean criminal record.

Bank Defaults: The applicant must not be a defaulter of any bank or financial institution.

Accuracy of Information: Applicants must ensure the accuracy of the information provided. False declarations may result in disqualification.

Terms and Conditions for Plot Allotment:

Construction Timeline: The successful applicant must start building their house in accordance with prevailing building bylaws within six months of receiving possession of the plot. Construction must be completed within two years of possession.

Transfer Restrictions: The allotted plot cannot be sold, transferred, or leased for a minimum period of five years. Any transfer of ownership within this period will lead to the automatic cancellation of the allotment.

Non-Compliance: Failure to meet construction deadlines or comply with building regulations will result in cancellation of the allotment, after a one-month written notice.

Resumption of Plot: If the allotment is canceled due to non-compliance or false information, the plot will be reclaimed by the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) without compensation.

Residential Use: The plot must be used solely for residential purposes. Commercial activities or unauthorized construction are strictly prohibited.

Dispute Resolution: Any disputes regarding the plot will be referred to the Designated Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) of PHATA for resolution.

Inspections: PHATA reserves the right to inspect the construction at any stage to ensure compliance with these terms. Violations will result in legal action under relevant laws and regulations.

Plot Distribution Breakdown:

Rawalpindi Division: 658 three-marla plots will be distributed across five schemes in the division.

Faisalabad Division: 288 plots will be distributed in five districts under four schemes.

Lahore Region: 518 three-marla plots will be distributed across three districts.

Bhakkar Region: 131 plots will be allotted in seven schemes.

Multan Region: 270 plots will be distributed among needy families in five districts.

Bahawalpur Region: 27 plots will be allotted in three schemes.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has affirmed that every citizen of Punjab should have their own house, adding that the poor and deserving people have the right to government resources.

[Click here to apply for the program]