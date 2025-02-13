Punjab CM announces distribution of free 3-marla plot

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced distribution of free three-marla plots for homeless and needy individuals across the province.

As per details, in the first phase of the scheme, 1,892 plots will be distributed across 33 schemes in 22 districts of Punjab including Hazro, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Mamu Kanjan, Sialanwali, Jhang, Pattoki, Okara, Renala Khurd, Bhakkar, Khushab, Layyah, Vehari, Lodhran, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Fort Monroe, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar.

According to the breakup of the distribution of the plots, 658 three-marla plots will be distributed among deserving people in five schemes of Rawalpindi Division.

In five districts of Faisalabad Division, 288 plots will be distributed under four schemes.

People of three districts of the Lahore region will have 518-three marla plots.

As many as 131 plots will be distributed in seven schemes of Bhakkar Region.

Read more: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz expands Honhaar Scholarship Program nationwide

In Multan Region, 270 plots will be distributed among needy families living in the five districts.

And in last, 27 three-marla plots will be distributed in three schemes of Bahawalpur Region.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has affirmed that every citizen of Punjab should have their own house, adding that the poor and deserving people have the right to government resources.