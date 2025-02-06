Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz expands Honhaar Scholarship Program nationwide

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has expanded Honhaar Scholarship Program to students of other provinces, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting on higher education chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz here in Lahore today.

In the the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz approved the expansion of Honhaar Scholarship Program for students from other provinces with the same eligibility criteria as Punjab.

The meeting agreed to expand the number of laptops under the Punjab Laptop Scheme increased to 110,000 for students.

Formal approval for the Honhaar Scholarship Program for second-year, third-year, and fourth-year students in Punjab, while the minimum eligibility criteria for laptop distribution has been set at 65per cent marks.

Addressing the meeting, Maryam Nawaz said laptops and scholarships are the right of every student and the government’s responsibility.

“I wish every child could get a laptop.”

She added that students from Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also our children and deserve equal opportunities.

“Any student who secures merit-based admission in a good college will have their fees covered by the Punjab government.”

As a mother, I want to change every child’s destiny, Maryam Nawaz added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif informed that the first batch of laptops has already arrived and she has selected the best laptops available in the market for these students.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said “All children with more than 65% marks will receive laptops. I will personally hand over the laptops to you very soon.”

She said that currently 30,000 Honhaar Scholarships are distributed annually but this number is insufficient and it will be increased by 20,000