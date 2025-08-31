Free voice minutes extended for flood victims in Punjab

LAHORE: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), jointly with Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), has extended the facility of free voice minutes for residents in flood-affected areas, ARY News reported.

The free voice minutes relief has been given in response to the ongoing flood crisis across Punjab, to help people stay connected and in contact in an emergency without any hurdle. By this initiative, even users with zero mobile balance can make calls.

According to reports, the measure was announced on August 30, 2025, taking into consideration the natural disasters and disruptions caused by floods.

The telecom operators, including Jazz and PTCL, have opened free voice minutes and call facilities to all networks, especially in areas severely impacted by the pandemic, such as Narowal, Sialkot, Wazirabad, Kartarpur, and Gujrat.

PTA has recently announced that over 72 percent of damaged telecom sites have been restored, and efforts are ongoing to fully restore connectivity.

The authority praised CMOs for their rapid support and assured the public that service surveillance will not be stopped to prevent disruptions.

This move comes amid recent catastrophic flooding across Pakistan in 2025, which has claimed over 800 lives and affected more than 1.2 million people nationwide.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz led a high-level meeting to review the provincial government’s ongoing flood emergency and relief operations across the Province.

CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the coordinated, tireless efforts of administrative departments, rescue teams, and the Pakistan Army, and lauded them for performing what she described as the “largest rescue operation in the history of Pakistan.”

According to reports, over 1.5 million people have been affected in 2,308 villages, with 511 relief camps and 351 medical camps set up. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warns that high flood levels in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers may continue until September 3.3.