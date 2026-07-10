Free Wi-Fi service announced in this CITY of Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sohail Afridi, on Friday formally inaugurated the “Open Wi-Fi” project, under which all government universities and colleges will receive free Wi-Fi, ARY News reported.

In the first phase of the project, free Wi-Fi will be made available to citizens in Peshawar at key public locations.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the KP CM stated that free internet access will be provided in government hospitals, public transport hubs, and all government universities and colleges across Peshawar during this initial phase.

Sohail Afridi added that the project will be extended to Abbottabad, Mardan, Swat, and Kohat in the next phase. He noted that the KP government has already transitioned 70% to 80% toward digital governance, with ongoing efforts to make all government services completely paperless.

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The CM emphasized that providing youth with employment and economic opportunities is a core responsibility of the state, adding that the growing trend of youth entering e-commerce is highly encouraging.

Furthermore, he condemned the intentional slowing of internet speeds to restrict social media, stating that such actions actively harm the youth and online traders.

Sohail Afridi criticized the federal government for failing to take effective measures for the youth, pointing out that merged districts are still completely deprived of basic mobile services, let alone internet access.

He concluded by stating that his government was established by the people’s vote and that serving the masses remains its top priority. He expressed hope that the current 2026-2027 financial year will prove to be a period of peace, development, and prosperity for the province.