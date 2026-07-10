The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued 47 district-level Class Licences for internet services during the current year to expand broadband connectivity across the country, according to official documents.

The documents state that the first district-level internet licence was issued in February 2026. The PTA granted 12 new district-level licences in March, followed by 14 more in May and a record 20 licences in June 2026.

Lahore received the highest number of district-level Class Licences, with seven issued during the period. Sargodha ranked second in terms of licence applications, while Faisalabad and Islamabad were each granted four district-level licences.

According to the documents, the PTA also issued licences in South Waziristan and Lower Chitral, extending internet service opportunities to underserved regions.

The new licences are expected to increase competition in the broadband market, improve internet access for end users, and strengthen digital connectivity in rural and less-developed areas.

Read more: SEA-ME-WE 5 submarine cable repair restores internet in Pakistan

Officials believe the licensing initiative will also encourage local investment, create employment opportunities, and support the growth of Pakistan’s digital economy.

On July 3, internet services across Pakistan fully returned to normal following the successful repair of a fault in the SEA-ME-WE 5 (SMW5) international submarine cable system, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed.

In an official statement, the PTA announced that the SEA-ME-WE 5 submarine cable operating at full capacity.

The telecom regulator worked closely with Transworld Associates (TWA) during the outage to expedite repairs. To minimize disruption, internet traffic was efficiently rerouted through alternative international routes while the SEA-ME-WE 5 cable was being fixed. This proactive approach helped maintain service continuity for most users despite the temporary fault.