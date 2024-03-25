Free WiFi services to be launched in public parks

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to provide free WiFi service in the public parks of Peshawar, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur presided over a meeting regarding the beautification of the capital city of the province.

During the meeting, CM Gandapur directed the relevant authorities to finalise the arrangements and present the free WiFi service plan for approval from the provincial government.

He said that the service will be expanded to other cities in the next phase. The chief minister also directed the Peshawar Development Authority to make a plan for the city’s beatification.

Aiming to facilitate the citizens’ smooth travelling, the meeting decided to start a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service on Nasir Bagh Road in the provincial capital.

CM Gandapur directed to convert the city’s street lights to solar power and urged for the construction of underpasses instead of overhead bridges.

The chief minister ordered the immediate construction of the remaining portion of Warsak-Nasir Bagh Road along with the repair works on the road around the BRT Corridor at the University Road.

He also directed the placement of artificial plants on the pathways on all roads along with painting walls and head bridges with designs to promote KP’s culture.

In this regard, the KP chief minister directed to seek cooperation from private organisations.