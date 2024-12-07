VPN can now be registered via mobile numbers, here’s how

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that individuals without static IP addresses can now register virtual private networks (VPNs) using their mobile numbers.

“This initiative is designed to streamline the VPN registration process to better assist the IT sector,” the PTA stated on Saturday, noting that the regulatory body has registered over 31,000 VPNs.

The PTA has also encouraged users to register VPNs through the authority’s official website.

This announcement follows the PTA’s earlier decision to launch a crackdown on unregistered VPNs due to security concerns raised by the government.

Initially, the PTA had set a deadline of November 30 for VPN registration. However, it later opted not to block VPNs after the deadline, indicating that it would extend the registration period.

The Ministry of Interior had previously declared plans to begin shutting down all unregistered VPNs by mid-November but subsequently provided a two-week “grace period” for compliance with the registration requirements.

VPNs, widely utilized globally to circumvent content restrictions and enhance data security, have seen a significant rise in usage in Pakistan following the ban on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) earlier this year due to “national security” issues.

The process of registering for a VPN requires individuals to fill out an online form and supply essential information, which includes their computerized national identity card (CNIC), company registration information, and taxpayer status.

According to the statement issued by the PTA, freelancers are required to present documentation, such as a letter or email, that confirms their affiliation with a project or company.

Furthermore, applicants must indicate the IP address needed for VPN connectivity. Should a fixed IP address be necessary, it can be obtained from an Internet Service Provider (ISP).