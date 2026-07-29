THATTA: A freight train carrying coal on the loop line derailed near Jungshahi railway station, damaging hundreds of meters of the railway track.

Railway officials said that the incident happened when the goods train was running at the loop line of the railway station. “The train was going to Hyderabad when the incident took place”.

No losses of life reported in the derailment, officials said. “The incident could affect the railway traffic on the track,” officials apprehended.

The railway staff has started relief operations to clear the track.

Read more: Train services suspended between Lahore and Faisalabad

A goods tain, carrying coal from Sindh to Punjab was derailed in Matiari district near Wahab Shah railway station last week suspended train services on both up and down tracks.

Railway sources said the derailment of 17 wagons caused extensive damage to the railway line, with tracks broken at several points along the affected section.

Moreover, a bogey of the Tezgam train was also derailed near Hyderabad last night.