Train services suspended between Lahore and Faisalabad

Train services between Lahore and Faisalabad have been suspended after persistent torrential rainfall damaged a railway bridge in Punjab, Pakistan Railways officials said.

According to Pakistan Railways officials, floodwaters affected a railway bridge between Qila Sheikhupura (Sheikhupura Fort) and Missan Kalar stations, and following the incident, Pakistan Railways has halted operations on the route as a precaution.

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The disruption has led to the suspension of several passenger services. The railway officials announced that the Badr Express train and Ghauri Express train, which operate between Lahore and Faisalabad, will remain suspended until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Shalimar Express and Karakoram Express have been diverted via Sahiwal on their journey to Karachi.

The Mianwali Express, which runs between Lahore and Mianwali, will instead operate through Lala Musa.

Railway authorities said the repair work on the damaged bridge and affected track is under way, adding that normal services would resume once restoration work is completed.

Pakistan Railways has advised passengers to check the latest status of their trains before travelling to avoid inconvenience.