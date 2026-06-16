Pakistan Railways to earn Rs1trillion in financial year 2026-27

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has privatized five trains for an unbelievable Rs 10.75 billion using the public-private partnership model, according to a report of ARY News.

Awam Express, Millat Express, and Karakoram Express would be run through a public-private partnership (PPP).

Similarly, Mianwali and Narowal passenger trains would also run on the same model.

Previously, these five trains were running at a profit of Rs 8 billion.

While Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has applauded the efforts of the Chief Commercial Manager (CCM) of Pakistan Railways and the commercial team after the successful outsourcing of the said trains.

Besides that, Pakistan Railways also expects an extra revenue of Rs 10 billion by outsourcing freight trains.

The Minister has expressed hope that the railway will have revenue of 1 trillion in this current financial year.

Earlier in April this year, the Railways had announced a major relief for journalists’ families, introducing a 50 percent discount on train travel for the spouses of working journalists across its network, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued after approval from the CEO/Senior General Manager of Pakistan Railways, the concession will apply to the wives of eligible journalists, allowing them to avail a 50 percent discount on up to ten single journeys.

The discount will be available on all trains and classes, though certain premium services have been excluded from the facility. These include the Green Line, Pak Business Express, and Shah Hussain Express, where the concession will not apply.

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Officials stated that eligible individuals will be required to present the necessary documentation to avail the discount. The move is aimed at providing financial relief and easing travel for the families of journalists.

The decision reflects Pakistan Railways’ effort to extend support to the media community, while also maintaining clear guidelines on the scope of the concession.