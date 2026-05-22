ISLAMABAD: U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker met Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Friday to discuss regional connectivity, investment opportunities, and reform initiatives aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Railways.

During the meeting, both sides discussed Pakistan-U.S. relations and cooperation in the railway sector in detail.

The U.S. envoy assured support for promoting foreign investment in Pakistan Railways and agreed to explore opportunities in railway infrastructure development and modern technology.

The railways minister said Pakistan Railways is introducing a “Track Access Policy” for international partners and invited American investors to participate in the sector.

Talks also focused on potential U.S. investment in locomotives, wagons, freight operations, and railway technology. Both sides agreed to further strengthen the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan Railways and American companies.

“Two hundred and fifty-four American-built locomotives in Pakistan Railways are a shining example of bilateral cooperation,” the minister said.

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Abbasi further highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing regional connectivity projects linking Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Nokundi, and Gwadar, aimed at enhancing regional trade and connectivity across Central Asia.