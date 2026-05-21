Pakistan Railways announces special Eid trains

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced the operation of three special trains to facilitate passengers traveling to their hometowns across the country ahead of Eid-ul-Adha 2026.

According to railway authorities, the first special Eid train will depart from Quetta to Rawalpindi on May 24. The second special train will leave Karachi City Station for Rawalpindi on the same day, while the third special train will depart from Karachi Cantt to Lahore on May 25.

The move aims to provide a more convenient and comfortable journey during the festive occasion.

The special trains will stop at several major stations, including Multan, Sahiwal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rohri, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Jhelum, and other railway stations to ensure convenience for passengers.

Railway officials said that the trains will consist of economy class coaches and power vans only. The initiative aims to provide maximum travel facilities to passengers during the traditional Eid rush.

Pakistan Railways has directed the concerned divisions to complete all arrangements to ensure the timely operation of the special trains.

According to the railway administration, the speed of the Eid special trains will not exceed 105 kilometers per hour in line with sectional speed limits.

Read More: Met Office forecast sizzling hot weather in Eid al Adha days

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast an intense hot weather spell across the country during the Eid ul Adha days.

PMD has predicted heatwave across the country from May 25 to 31 with temperatures likely to remain five to seven degree Celsius above normal in various parts of the country.

Temperatures in Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan likely to remain between 47 to 50 Celsius, while in upper Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mercury could hit 42 to 45 Centigrade, Met Office said.

Maximum temperature expected to remain between 35 to 38 degree Celsius.