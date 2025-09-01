Holocaust memorial defaced with 'Free Gaza'

PARIS: A Holocaust memorial in the French city of Lyon has been defaced, local officials said, condemning the act at a time of growing concern about antisemitic incidents in France.

The words “Free Gaza” were etched into a black marble stele, according to a photo shared on social media by Yonathan Arfi, president of the CRIF, a body representing Jewish institutions in France.

The mayor of Lyon, Gregory Doucet, said that the perpetrators would be sought and prosecuted.

Hate crimes are rising across France, including high-profile antisemitic incidents. Earlier this year, five Jewish institutions were sprayed with green paint in Paris.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently accused French President Emmanuel Macron of contributing to antisemitism by calling for international recognition of a Palestinian state, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Macron has publicly criticised antisemitism and increased security to protect synagogues and other Jewish centres in response to antisemitic incidents linked to the Gaza conflict.