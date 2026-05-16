French judge opens inquiry into Khashoggi killing

PARIS: A French judge has been appointed to lead an inquiry over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, ​the country’s national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office (PNAT) said on Saturday, ‌after a court ruled the case admissible.

The probe, covering charges of torture and enforced disappearance, follows a May 11 ruling by the Paris ​Court of Appeal that deemed complaints filed by human ​rights groups TRIAL International and Reporters Without Borders admissible, ⁠PNAT said.

A separate complaint filed by DAWN, Khashoggi’s employer, ​was ruled inadmissible, the PNAT added.

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by ​Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, in an operation that U.S. intelligence believed was ordered by Saudi Crown Prince ​Mohammed bin Salman.

The crown prince has denied ordering the ​killing but acknowledged it took place “under my watch.”

The French inquiry adds a new ‌legal ⁠front in a case that has seen limited judicial follow-up to date.

A Turkish court halted its own trial of 26 Saudi suspects in 2022 and transferred the case to Saudi Arabia, ​a ruling that ​drew condemnation ⁠from rights groups.

In the United States, the Biden administration granted bin Salman immunity after his appointment as ​prime minister, leading a federal court to ​dismiss a ⁠civil lawsuit brought by Khashoggi’s fiancée.

French law allows judges to open inquiries into certain serious crimes committed abroad, although prosecutions generally ⁠require ​suspects to be present on French ​territory.

The Saudi government media office did not immediately reply to a request for ​comment.