Fresh elections only way towards stability: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday warned that terrorists have entered the country and the only option for a stable Pakistan is going towards a fresh election, ARY NEWS reported.

“There is no solution without fresh election,” he said while talking to media. “Those who are trying to run away from elections will lead the country towards a greater instability.”

He said that the political disagreements have increased and it could lead to situation like civil war at the grassroot level.

The interior minister said that it was good for the institutions to remain neutral however when it comes to integrity of the country, they could no more remain neutral.

Yesterday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that he had advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from his position as the last option amid voting on opposition’s no-trust motion following Supreme Court (SC) ruling.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, the interior minister said he had been suggesting PTI government for past three months for MNAs resignations and dissolution of assemblies but his advice was not taken seriously.

“I have been asking PM for past three months to resign and dissolve assemblies,” he said, adding that he also advised emergency and governor’s rule but his advice was rejected by the premier.

The federal minister said that PM Khan will address the nation on Friday evening in which the latter make a key announcement.

