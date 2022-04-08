‘Last option’: Sheikh Rasheed advises PM Imran Khan to resign

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Friday said that he had advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from his position as the last option amid voting on opposition’s no-trust motion following Supreme Court (SC) ruling, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, the interior minister said he had been suggesting PTI government for past three months for MNAs resignations and dissolution of assemblies but his advice was not taken seriously.

“I have been asking PM for past three months to resign and dissolve assemblies,” he said, adding that he also advised emergency and governor’s rule but his advice was rejected by the premier.

The federal minister said that PM Khan will address the nation on Friday evening in which the latter make a key announcement.

Following the Supreme Court’s judgement on the National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling on the no-trust motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting of the federal cabinet today.

Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister will preside over meetings of his cabinet and the ruling PTI’s parliamentary committee tomorrow.

وزیر اعظم نے کل کابینہ کا اجلاس طلب کر لیا ہے، پارلیمانی کمیٹی کا اجلاس بھی کل ہو گا اور کل رات وزیر اعظم قوم سے خطاب کریں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 7, 2022

Prime Minister Khan will later address the nation, he added.

