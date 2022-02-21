Fresh westerly wave to bring rain, snowfall from tonight: PMD

ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave is likely to enter in western parts of the country on Monday night, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecast in a weather report today.

The weather system will likely to persist in upper parts of the country till Thursday.

Under the influence of this weather system Quetta, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Zhob, Musa Khel, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Bhakkar and Layyah will receive rain, wind or thunderstorm with snow over hills on Monday (night) and Tuesday, Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from tonight to Friday, according to the PMD.

Moreover, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Kurram, Khyber, Kohat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Jhang, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore will receive rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Moderate with isolated heavy snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore, Skardu and Hunza from Tuesday to Friday.

The windstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures and standing crops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir particularly in Faisalabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot and surroundings on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) cautioned.

Windstorm or dust raising winds may cause damage to loose structure and crops in Balochistan, south Punjab and Sindh on Monday (night) and Tuesday, PMD warned.

Moderate/heavy snowfall may cause road closure in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore, Skardu and Hunza during the spell.

Weather department has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert from Tuesday to Thursday.

