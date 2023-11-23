Matthew Perry’s death brought ‘Friends’ cast ‘closer than ever’

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry’s tragic death last month left a deep void in the hearts of his remaining five co-stars from the American sitcom.

Three weeks after the untimely demise of the American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry aka everyone’s favourite Chandler Bing, from the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’, which sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, his co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are still struggling to cope with the loss.

Quoting a source close to the actors, a foreign publication reported, “His death has left a huge hole in the hearts of his former cast members. They’re processing it in different ways and sharing when they’re ready.”

“If there is any good news, it’s that the cast is even closer than ever before,” the insider added.

While they are all deeply affected by Perry’s death, Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green is particularly ‘so shattered’ by her second personal loss in a year span (after her father’s death in November last year), that she would sometimes ‘block out’ that he has died.

In her personal tribute to Perry on social media last week, Aniston noted, “Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?'” she added. “Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

For the unversed, Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in ‘Friends’, was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29, at the age of 54.

