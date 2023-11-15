Matt LeBlanc bids an emotional goodbye to Matthew Perry

‘Friends’ star Matt LeBlanc bid an emotional goodbye to his co-star Matthew Perry two weeks after his death.

Two weeks after the tragic death of the American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry aka everyone’s favourite Chandler Bing, from the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’, which sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, his off and on-screen best friend Joey Tribbiani, Matt LeBlanc turned to his Instagram handle with a final goodbye to the former in a heartfelt tribute.

Along with a bunch of ‘Friends’ screengrabs, LeBlanc penned, “Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.”

He continued, “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt LeBlanc (@mleblanc)

“And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me,” the ‘Joey’ star added, leaving millions of social users with a little tear or two in their eyes.

For the unversed, Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in ‘Friends’, was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29, at the age of 54.

Perry and LeBlanc co-starred as best friends Joey and Chandler on the NBC hit for ten seasons spanning over a decade.

