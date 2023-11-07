‘Friends’ co-star is ‘struggling’ to deal with Matthew Perry’s death

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry’s untimely demise last week has left one of his co-stars devastated and she is ‘struggling acutely’ to deal with the loss.

The tragic death of the American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry aka everyone’s favourite Chandler Bing, in the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’, sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry last Sunday, when he was found dead in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home, over the weekend.

The star cast of the top-rated American sitcom ‘Friends’, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) released a joint statement, paying a heartfelt homage to Perry before he was laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery on Friday during a private funeral attended by family and co-stars.

Now the latest reports from foreign tabloids suggest that Perry’s co-star Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green is devastated over his sudden demise, which came as the second personal loss to her in a year span, after the A-lister lost her father in November last year.

According to the sources, “Out of the remaining five [Friends], Jen and Courtney [Cox] are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely.”

“It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner. She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet,” the insider shared.

It is worth mentioning here that Perry and Aniston co-starred on the NBC hit for ten seasons spanning over a decade.

